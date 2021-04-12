Kidnapped catholic priest regains freedom in Imo State | Ripples Nigeria

A Catholic priest, Father Marcel Izu-Onyeocha, has regained his freedom after spending one day in captivity, following his abduction by herdsmen.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the priest of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church in Owerri, Imo State capital was kidnapped on Sunday while travelling to Imo from Enugu state.

However, the spokesman of the Imo State police command, Orlando Ikeowku on Monday, April 12, stated that the priest was released in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said although no detailed information can be given as to how he was released or if any ransom was paid, but information has it that he was released unhurt.

“The commissioner of Police in Imo State, Nasiru Mohammed had activated all the tactical teams of the command with a view to rescue the priest and possible arrest the culprits,” Ikeowku stated.

The priest was kidnapped on Sunday while driving from Enugu State in a Nissan Xtera SUV in the company of a friend when his car developed fault around the Ihube community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

