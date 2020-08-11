Kidnapped Delta LG boss regains freedom

Chairman of the Warri North local government area, Delta state, Hon Aduge Okorodudu, who was kidnapped last Saturday has regained his freedom.
This was disclosed on Tuesday, by the state Police Commissioner Hafiz Inuwa has confirmed.
Okorodudu was forcefully picked at the GRA area of Warri South local government area by some unidentified heavily armed men.
The CP did not disclose if any ransome was paid to secure his release.
