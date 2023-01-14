News
Kidnapped ex-Edo lawmaker regains freedom
The abducted former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Festus Udughele, has regained his freedom.
Udughele was abducted while traveling to Benin City by gunmen on Monday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in the Edo State capital.
He said the ex-lawmaker was rescued by a joint team of police, the Nigerian Army, and men of the Edo State Security Network.
Nwabuzor said: “I can confirm to you that the former lawmaker was rescued on Saturday by the combined team of police, soldiers, and members of the Edo State Security network.
“The police don’t discuss ransom. Our job is not to negotiate with kidnappers but to rescue abducted people.
“Honourable Udeghele has been released and he is now with the family. He is currently taking treatment at a hospital where I have also gone to see himself.”
