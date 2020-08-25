Kidnapped family of ex-commissioner regains freedom

The kidnapped children of former Zamfara Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Dankande, have regained freedom.
Mr Dankande, on Monday, told reporters they were freed after the sum of N5 million was paid as ransom on Sunday night.
Recall that last Tuesday, unidentified gunmen attacked Dankande’s house in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara, abducted his two children, one security operative and one other person in the neighborhood while killing another neighbor who attempted to rescue the victims.
