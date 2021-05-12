Kidnapped female journalist, Isa-Mbamba, regains freedom | Ripples Nigeria

A female journalist, Mrs. Amra Isa-Mbamba, who was recently kidnapped in Adamawa State has regained her freedom from the den of her abductors.

The development was confirmed to journalists in Yola on Wednesday by her husband, Ahmed Isa-Mbamba.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Amra was kidnapped on May 4, from her home at Mbamba Ward, in Yola South Local Government Area of the state, leaving behind her very young children, including a six-month-old baby.

However, Amra’s husband disclosed that a ransom was paid before she was released, but didn’t say the exact amount.

“Amra regained her freedom on Tuesday, May 11, at about 10 p.m. and has reunited with her family.

“She returned safely and an undisclosed amount was paid before her release,’’ Amra’s husband said.

Meanwhile, he thanked security operatives, relatives, and colleagues for their efforts in setting his wife free.

In her remarks, the victim said she was grateful to God and happy to reunite with her family and friends.

Also, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed Amra’s release, noting that the police were trailing her kidnappers.

By Victor Uzoho

