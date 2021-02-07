Latest
Kidnapped journalist regains freedom from abductors
The Abuja-based PUNCH Newspaper correspondent, Okechukwu Nnodim, who was kidnapped from his Kubwa home on Thursday night, has been freed by his abductors.
Nnodim regained his freedom on Saturday and has been reunited with his worried family.
In a telephone chat with his employers, he confirmed his freedom and was quoted as saying:
“I am back home. I am back,” Nnodim said.
Read also: Journalist’s abductors demand N10m ransom
His wife, Oluchi, who also spoke with her husband’s employers, confirmed his release:
“My husband is back. I am happy. I thank you all for the support. God bless you all,” the excited Oluchi said.
Before his release, several media and human rights groups such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT chapter, the International Press Centre (IPC) and the Media Rights Agenda had called for his immediate release.
Though it is not certain whether any money was paid for his release, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N10 million for Nnodim to be released.
Nnodim’s sister had, on Friday, revealed that the kidnappers had made contacts with his family and demanded N10 million ransom for his release.
Abia govt bans cultural festivals, places fine for violation of facemask rules
The government of Abia State has banned cultural festivals till further notice, and also warned that it would hold responsible the Traditional Ruler of any community that contravenes the standing order.
This was contained in a press release issued on Saturday and made available to newsmen by the Secretary to the Abia State Government and Chairman Inter Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Barrister Chris Ezem.
The statement also revealed that the state government has placed a five thousand naira (N5,000) fine on any resident of the state caught in public without wearing a nosemask or face shield.
It also directed that all hotels and hospitality places paste a “No face mask No entry” banner at their entrances and maintain all COVID-19 protocols adding that any contravention will attract N100,000.00 fine including sealing off of the premises.
The statement added that; “All churches are now to operate on a 50-person basis per stream and must conclude all religious activities by 2pm on Sundays and Saturdays whichever is applicable. All weekly activities must be limited to 2 activities only; whilst night vigils and crusades are totally banned. All religious places of worship must paste at its entrances “No facemask No entry.
READ ALSO: Abia govt warns residents against second wave of Covid-19
“All eateries are now to operate on a take away basis and must maintain all covid-19 protocols at their premises. They must place at their entrance “No facemask No entry” sign. They must ensure the availability of running water and sanitizers at their premises. Any contravention will attract a fine of N100, 000.00 and the premises will be sealed off.
“All COVID-19 market Committees are to be revived and must ensure total compliance with all COVID-19 protocols at all markets failing which the Government will not hesitate to shut down such a market and proscribe its Union.
“All burials and weddings must be limited to 50 persons only and maintain all COVID-19 protocols. Traditional rulers of communities must liaise with the Local Government Chairman of the relevant Local Government and set up an enforcement Committee made up of people of integrity to ensure compliance. The enforcement Committee is at liberty to stop any burial or wedding in contravention.
“All public places, ministries and parastatals must paste at their entrances “No facemask No entry” sign. All schools, private and public, must observe all COVID-19 protocols.
“Community testing and sample collection is ongoing in all the 17 LGA’s. The State medical protocol teams are in place and our molecular lab is 24 hours in operation to run samples,” the statement concluded.
Anambra govt shuts Nnewi spare parts market
The Anambra State government has ordered the closure of the Agbaedo Nnewi New Motor Spare Parts Market for one week due to non-compliance of set COVID-19 guidelines.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Uchenna Okafor, who said that the order was issued due to the disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocol by both traders and customers in the market.
In the statement, the state government also ordered officials of the market to appear before the commissioner for health, Dr Vincent Okpala for retraining and recertification, within the period of the closure.
READ ALSO: Anambra Assembly orders closure of complex over COVID-19
The statement reads thus in part; “Following the non-compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocols by the Agbaedo new motor spare parts market, Nnewi, His Excellency the executive governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has ordered for the closure of the market.”
The order came days after the state government introduced an intervention strategy for early intervention and handling of patients who have contracted COVID-19 to ensure low death rate arising from the virus.
Plateau lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, predicts APC‘ll rule Nigeria for 100 years
The member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will rule Nigeria for the next 100 years.
Gagdi made this prediction on Saturday shortly after revalidating his membership of the APC in Gum-Gagdi in Kanam local government area of the state.
Gagdi boasted that the performance of the APC at both the state and national levels since coming into power in 2015 has given him the confidence that Nigerians will vote for the party again in 2023 and beyond.
Read also: Plateau lawmaker accused of politicizing killings wants herdsmen treated as terrorists
“From the crowd you have seen here today, it is clear that APC, our party, is on ground. Though God decides what happens, but with the achievements at various levels, we will retain power beyond 2023,” Gagdi said while addressing party faithful.
“In fact, it is not just about the next general elections, but the party will remain in power for the next hundred years,” he added.
Recall that in 2008, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vincent Ogbulafor, had also predicted that the then ruling party would rule Nigeria for 60 years, but seven years after the prediction, the PDP was defeated in the 2015 presidential election which brought in the APC.
