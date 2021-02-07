Kidnapped journalist regains freedom from abductors

The Abuja-based PUNCH Newspaper correspondent, Okechukwu Nnodim, who was kidnapped from his Kubwa home on Thursday night, has been freed by his abductors.

Nnodim regained his freedom on Saturday and has been reunited with his worried family.

In a telephone chat with his employers, he confirmed his freedom and was quoted as saying:

“I am back home. I am back,” Nnodim said.

His wife, Oluchi, who also spoke with her husband’s employers, confirmed his release:

“My husband is back. I am happy. I thank you all for the support. God bless you all,” the excited Oluchi said.

Before his release, several media and human rights groups such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT chapter, the International Press Centre (IPC) and the Media Rights Agenda had called for his immediate release.

Though it is not certain whether any money was paid for his release, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N10 million for Nnodim to be released.

Nnodim’s sister had, on Friday, revealed that the kidnappers had made contacts with his family and demanded N10 million ransom for his release.

