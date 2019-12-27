Kidnapped Kaduna district head escapes from abductors

Alhaji Yahaya Yusuf-Abubakar, the kidnapped district head in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, has escaped from his abductors.

Yusuf-Abubakar, who was kidnapped in a commercial bus alongside a former Education Secretary of the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa at Ugwan Yakwo on the Birnin-Gwari Highway, was said to have miraculously escaped from the kidnapped den on Thursday night, about 48 hours after the former education secretary was released.

The abductors, who were dressed in military uniform, reportedly released Musa after a ransom of N3.5 million was paid, insisting that the money was a part payment and the district head would only be released after the payment of the balance.

The Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, Alhaji Ibrahim Nagwari disclosed this in a signed statement on Friday, saying the district head escaped on Thursday night from the den of the kidnappers.

The organization, in the statement, also condemned what it described as “kangaroo” peace accord with bandits entered into by the Birnin – Gwari LGA administration.

The statement read: “The District Head of Birnin-Gwari, Ahaji Yusuf Yahaya that was kidnapped at gunpoint on December 18, 2019, along Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari notorious highway has escaped to safe heaven in the early hours of today.

“The District Head, escaped in the night yesterday at Sabon Birni village behind Kaduna international airport around 5.30 am and sent an urgent message to a close associate to pick him up.

“In the last Forty-eights hours after the release of Former Education Secretary and Wakilin Makaranta of Birnin-Gwari, Alh Ibrahim Musa, the faith of the District Head was doubtful after payment of Three million, five hundred thousand naira was made to kidnappers which they tagged part payment.

“After long hours of uncertainty and threat to the life of the District Head and Sarkin Kudu of Birnin-Gwari, he miraculously escaped to freedom after the kidnappers led by Dogo Gide went asleep”

