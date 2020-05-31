Kidnapped Nasarawa CAN Chairman regains freedom

The kidnapped Chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Joseph Masin, has regained freedom.

Bishop Masin, who was kidnapped last week from his home in Lafia, the state capital, was reportedly released at about 11: pm Saturday and was reunited with his family at about 1.48 am on Sunday.

According to one of his sons, Pastor Sam Joseph, who spoke to journalists, Bishop Masin arrived home to reunite with his family in Lafia at 1:48 am Sunday morning.

Joseph also revealed that his father was at the moment so weak and tired due to the long distance trekking he was subjected to after his release by his abductors, admitting that ransom was paid. He however said he could not say how much that was paid for his release.

Read also: Gunmen abduct Nasarawa CAN chairman

Continuing, Joseph further revealed that Bishop Masin was released in a hurry due to pressure from the security agencies especially the Nigeria police.

While confirming the clergyman’s release, the commissioner of police, Nasarawa State command, Bola Longe, said he had no knowledge that any ransom was paid for him to be released.

He however attributed the successful rescue of the CAN Chairman to intelligence information at the disposal of the command.

Longe also warned criminals to stay clear from Nasarawa state however called on the public to always assist the police with useful information that could help the police serve them better.

Join the conversation

Opinions