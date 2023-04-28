Kidnapped NPC Commissioner regains freedom five days after

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the release of the kidnapped Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission {NPC}, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, after five days in captivity.

Mrs Izonfuo, who was abducted by gunmen along Ogbakiri axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State last Sunday alongside her driver and maid, was a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State.

She was abducted at the Ogbakiri junction in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State while returning from a trip in Brass, Bayelsa.

Confirming her release on Friday morning, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said:“Yes, she was released this morning (Friday). An investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and make them face justice.”

Iringe-Koko, however, did not confirm if Mrs Izonfuo’s driver and maid were freed alongside.

