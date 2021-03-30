Kidnapped Osun traveller regains freedom | Ripples Nigeria

A traveller who was kidnapped on Friday, at Osu town, along the Ife-Ilesha expressway in Osun State has regained his freedom.

Yemisi Opalola, police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement on Monday, that the victim identified as Usman, a brother to Seriki Hausa of Iyere town, Haruna Tanko was released without ransom paid on Sunday evening.

Mr Tanko had earlier said the kidnappers had called to demand N50 million ransom to free his brother.

It was earlier reported that kidnappers intercepted travellers’ vehicle on Friday and kidnapped three people. Ms Opalola however said that only one of the travelers was kidnapped.

She said “unrelenting efforts and collaboration from other security outfits to rid the state of criminal activities since the incident of the kidnap was reported led to the release of the victim at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.”

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to set the record straight that, it was only one person that was kidnapped against the back ‘drop’ that three persons were kidnapped.”

