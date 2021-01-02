Kidnapped Owerri Bishop regains freedom, driver hospitalized

The Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Achdiocese, Most Rev. Doc. Moses Chikwe, who was recently abducted has regained his freedom.

His driver, Ndubuisi Robert, who was abducted along with him was rushed to the hospital after their release.

The Imo state police command command the release of the bishop and his driver.

Read also: Gunmen abduct auxiliary Bishop, driver in Owerri

Ripples Nigeria reported that the Bishop and his driver were abducted on Wednesday while they were driving along World Bank – Umuguma road in Imo state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the clergyman and his driver were released without any ransom paid.

Ikeowku said this was sequel to a sting operation by the men of the Imo State Police Command.

Join the conversation

Opinions