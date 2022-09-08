Kidnapped plateau LG boss, Gotip, regains freedom

The Executive Chairman of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State in North-Central Nigeria, Henry Gotip, reportedly kidnapped by gunmen has been freed.

Gotip was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday at his residence in Kwang community, few kilometres away from the Plateau State Government House in Rayfield, Jos South LGA.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the Council Chairman was released by his abductors around 9pm on Wednesday less than 24 hours after his abduction.

Head of Media and Protocol to the Council Chairman, Monday Wudira, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said the chairman was abandoned by his abductors at Shere village in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Wudira was however silent about whether or not any ransom was paid for the release of the victim.

He added that the victim has since reunited with his family

He said: “While we thank God for his love and mercy over this great miracle, we equally appreciate all those who stood by the family and Kanke local Government council. Indeed your prayers and moral support are profoundly acknowledged”.

