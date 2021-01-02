Kidnapped sister of Oyo lawmaker regains freedom

The sister to the Deputy Majority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly, Sunkammi Babalola was on Saturday freed by her abductors.

It was learnt that the sister, Jumoke Babalola-Oludele, was released through the collaborative efforts of the security agencies and other stakeholders in the state.

Ripples Nigeria has reported that Babalola-Oludele was abducted by three unknown gunmen at Monatan area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday, 21st December, 2019.

The kidnappers had earlier contacted the family of the victim and demanded N20 million ransom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the release of the victim on Saturday in Ibadan.

According to Fadeyi, the victim had regained freedom and united with her family, adding that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the case while investigation was still ongoing.

Her brother, Babalola, who is currently representing Egbeda constituency in the state, also confirmed the development.

He said, “I want to inform you that she has been freed.

“She regained her freedom this morning around 6am.

“But, no ransom was paid”.

