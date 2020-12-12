Kidnapped Taraba lawmaker freed

The Taraba lawmaker, Bashir Bape, who was recently abducted has regained freedom on Friday night.

The police and family sources both confirmed the release of the Taraba lawmaker.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how the Taraba lawmaker, Mr Bape was abducted at his residence in Jalingo, the capital city on Tuesday night.

An undisclosed ransom was paid, a family source confirmed.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, David Misal, also confirmed the the release of the Taraba lawmaker, but did not speak on wether or not ransom was paid.

“We confirm that he has regained freedom,” Mr Misal said.

