 Kidnapped undergraduate regains freedom in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Kidnapped undergraduate regains freedom in Oyo

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kidnapped undergraduate of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Odetunde Ayodeji Emmanuel has regained freedom.

The sociology student was kidnapped on Monday in his father’s poultry farm at Oke Odan, Apete area of the state and released on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the released of the victim to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Read also: 2 suspected cultists nabbed, reveal how they killed 2 OOU undergraduates

He further said the release of the victim would not stop the police investigation into the case, adding that they were still on the trail of the abductors.

A relative of the victim said the 24-year-old was released on Thursday evening in

Iseyin town, Oke-Ogun area of the state but did not state if the N100 million ransom demanded by the abductors was paid.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
Sports15 hours ago

EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
Sports16 hours ago

NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season

Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Latest17 hours ago

Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16

A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Sports1 day ago

Abducted Adamawa Utd bus driver freed after family pays N1m ransom

The abducted bus driver, Alhaji Kabiru, of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Adamawa United, has regained freedom late Wednesday....

Latest Tech News

Latest4 hours ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech23 hours ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech2 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech3 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech4 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech6 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.