Kidnapped UNIPORT lecturer regains freedom | Ripples Nigeria

A lecturer attached to the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Dr Joe Ayuwo who was recently kidnapped, has been freed.

The lecturer was kidnapped by gunmen last month while returning from an event in Andoni local government area of Rivers State.

On Tuesday, the Rivers police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni said the victim was released on Monday, and is currently receiving medical attention.

Mr Ayuwu was kidnapped on February 21, the same day, a traditional ruler, King Aaron Ikuru, King of Ikuru Town and Chairman Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers in Andoni LGA was also abducted.

The police spokesperson said the lecturer’s release was made possible due to the intense and relentless pressure mounted by the Police and other security agencies.

“Recall that since the abduction of the traditional ruler and the university don, the police in synergy with other security agencies has been working assiduously to ensure their unconditional release with careful deployment of tact and diplomacy in the operations, while avoiding bloody confrontation that would have led to fatalities” he stated.

Mr Omoni said that with the release of the lecturer, efforts would now be channeled towards ensuring the safe return of the traditional ruler of Andoni.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday appeals to the public to remain calm as the command is poised to rid the State of the menace posed by these criminal elements.” he added.

