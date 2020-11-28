Kidnapped wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff regains freedom

Mrs. Sade Ale, the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Olugbenga Ale, who was kidnapped on Thursday, at Owena in Idanre local government of the state, has been released.

The victim who was returning from a business trip to Lagos, was abducted alongside her driver and another woman in her entourage along the Ondo-Akure Road, after her vehicle was attacked by the gunmen.

A statement released on Saturday, said Mrs. Ale was rescued along with the other kidnapped woman by men of the State Security Agency, Amotekun Corps.

The statement said that the Amotekun Corps, in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante in the area, traced the perpetrators of the crime to their hideout and the “synergy yielded result early on Saturday morning.”

Read also: Gunmen abduct wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff

According to the statement, some of the kidnappers were arrested and have been transferred to the state capital, Akure, for interrogation.

“I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom after she was kidnapped on her way to Akure. She was released without any ransom paid by Amotekun and local hunters,” the statement said.

The Amotekun Corps Commandant in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the release of Mrs. Ale, said it was too early to disclose how the “wife of Chief of Staff to governor Akeredolu was rescued” as further details would be made public in due course.

Join the conversation

Opinions