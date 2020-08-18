Kidnapped wives, son of slain Bauchi lawmaker freed

Abducted wives and a one-year-old son of slain member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante have regained freedom.

The Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Monday.

He posted “Alhamdulillah! The Wives of Hon Musa Baraza, Bauchi House Member murdered 4 days ago in Dass have regained Freedom”.

Ladan Salihu further stated that “The one-year-old baby abducted along with them was also released. Gov Bala Mohammed has directed Doctors and Security to give them adequate care and attention”.

However, Mr Salihan, did not go into details about how they regained freedom.

The victims are, Rashida Musa Mante (40), Rahina Musa Mante (35) and a son, Fausar Musa Mante (1year).

The lawmaker, Musa Mante, was killed by unidentified gunmen on Friday night at his residence in Dass loc government area, and three members of his family kidnapped.

