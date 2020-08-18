Latest Metro

Kidnapped wives, son of slain Bauchi lawmaker freed

August 18, 2020
APC chairman kidnapped in Ondo
By Ripples Nigeria

Abducted wives and a one-year-old son of slain member of Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante have regained freedom.

The Chief of Staff, Bauchi Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Monday.

He posted “Alhamdulillah! The Wives of Hon Musa Baraza, Bauchi House Member murdered 4 days ago in Dass have regained Freedom”.

Read also; Ex-federal lawmaker alerts Buhari on mass outbreak of COVID-19 in Bauchi town

Ladan Salihu further stated that “The one-year-old baby abducted along with them was also released. Gov Bala Mohammed has directed Doctors and Security to give them adequate care and attention”.

However, Mr Salihan, did not go into details about how they regained freedom.

The victims are, Rashida Musa Mante (40), Rahina Musa Mante (35) and a son, Fausar Musa Mante (1year).
The lawmaker, Musa Mante, was killed by unidentified gunmen on Friday night at his residence in Dass loc government area, and three members of his family kidnapped.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!