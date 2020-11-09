Kidnappers allegedly abduct nephew to ex-Kano emir, Sanusi

A nephew to a former Kano State emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Aminu Musa Abdullahi, known as Yaya Baba, is said to have been abducted by gunmen believed to be kidnappers.

Abdullahi, it was learnt, was stopped at gunpoint and whisked away by his abductors while on his way to Kano State along Abuja-Kaduna highway last week.

The authorities are yet to confirm his abduction.

However, a source close to the family of the former emir, told Daily Trust that the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded for a ransom.

The source which failed to mention the amount the kidnappers demanded, noted that the family members of the victim had sourced for the ransom but lost contact with the abductors.

It said, “The family has sourced the requested amount and when the person assigned to deliver the money to the kidnappers set out to meet them, he lost contact with them completely. Till this moment, they have not communicated to the family.”

