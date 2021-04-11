Kidnappers ambush hunters on rescue mission in Ogun, burn two vehicles, nine motorcycles | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kidnappers ambush hunters on rescue mission in Ogun, burn two vehicles, nine motorcycles
About 26 hunters organised to rescue a kidnapped medical doctor and a nurse have been allegedly ambushed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, in the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The doctor, Oladunni Odetola, who is the head of state General Hospital, Imeko and the nurse, identified as Mrs Bamgbose, were kidnapped on Wednesday night along the Abeokuta-Imeko road of the state.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the medical personnel were abducted by gunmen, who emerged from a bush at Olubo village and attacked the health workers, while they were driving along the road in a Toyota Camry marked KTU 584 FR.
A search party was quickly mobilised by the people of Imeko, comprising of 26 hunters, to rescue the medical personnel but the hunters were ambushed on their way.
A source, who preferred anonymity, while narrating the incident on Saturday said the hunters were waylaid as they approached the scene of the incident.
Read also: Ogun police arrests notorious serial killer, cultist
The source said, “We hired 10 motorbikes and two cars and sent 26 local hunters in search of our dear and only medical doctor in service of the whole General Hospital in Imeko.
“On their way, they met these gunmen whom with AK-47 rifles dared and engaged our local vigilantes, wounded two of them and set the two cars and nine of the ten motorcycles ablaze. In fact, one of the bikes was a brand new one. We have since rushed the injured hunters to the hospital. We want the government to help us.”
Narrating further, the source said the kidnappers have established contact with the family of the doctor and the nurse and have demanded a ransom of N20 million.
Meanwhile, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the report, stating that police detectives were on the trail of the kidnappers.
Also, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogunlaja Oladayo, confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, it is true. But we have allowed the security operatives to do their job. We don’t want anything to jeopardise the process.”
