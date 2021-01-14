Kidnappers demand N60m ransom for Ekiti petrol dealer

Abductors of the Ekiti petrol dealer Mr Suleiman Akinbami, are demanding as ransom N60 million to secure his release.

Akinbami was kidnapped on Sunday night by four gunmen at one of his filling stations located along Ado Ekiti –Ijan Ekiti road.

Family sources who confided in newsmen on Wednesday said the kidnappers called on Tuesday night and demanded the amount before they could release the Ekiti petrol dealer.

The source said, ” You know our man was kidnapped on Sunday night in a very dramatic way and very late on Tuesday night, we got a call from them asking us to pay N60 million if we are to see him.

“We pleaded with them to reduce the amount and we are yet to hear from them since then.”

However, the Ekiti Amotekun Corps commander, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (retd) denied knowledge of the ransom noting that his men were doing their best to bring the Ekiti petrol dealer to safety.

