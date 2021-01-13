Kidnappers kill victim after collecting N2m ransom in Oyo

A farmer, Wole Agboola, who was abducted on his farm at Aba-Odo in Akinyele council area of Oyo State on December 28, 2020, has been killed by his abductors after collecting N2 million as ransom.

His decomposing body was said to have been recovered from the bush in Aba-Odo, a few miles from where he was abducted.

Police arrests 47 herdsmen in Oyo

According to a family source, the family expected his release four days after the payment of ransom, prompting a police search of the forests where his decomposing body was later found.

Sources also alleged his abductors to be herders wearing army uniform.

The deceased’s brother, Olakunle Agboola confirmed the killing and the ransom payment.

Olakunle said: “My brother, Wole Agboola was killed after a huge ransom was paid and we later found his body inside the bush near Aba Odo close to where he was abducted.”

