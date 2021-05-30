Kidnappers of Katsina Sharia Court judge demand N30m, Android phone | Ripples Nigeria

The kidnappers of the Katsina State Shari’a Court Judge, Alkali Hussein Samaila, have reportedly demanded N30 million, an Android phone, and call cards to set him free.

It was gathered that the abductors made their demands through a phone conversation with the judge’s wife.

According to the judge’s wife, the kidnappers reduced the ransom from N50 to N30 million after much bargaining, and also demanded an Android phone and an unspecified amount of call cards.

It would be recalled that the Katsina State Police Command had blamed the Sharia Court Judge for creating an enabling environment that led to his abduction by bandits in the Baure-Zaka area in the Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Superintendent Gambo Isah, had also described the Judge’s visit to the area at that material time as “uncalled-for’’.

By Victor Uzoho

