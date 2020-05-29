Kidnappers of Nasarawa CAN chairman demand N20m ransom

The kidnappers of the chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Joseph Masin have demanded for a N20 million ransom.

Seven armed men, were said to have stormed the home of the clergyman at about 11pm on Tuesday, May 27 and whisked him away.

But the state’s CAN vice chairman, Pastor Tayo Samuel, reportedly said that the abductors on Thursday contacted one of the bishop’s sons and asked the family to pay N20 million ransom if they want him freed.

Samuel was said to have added that negotiation was ongoing between the family of the victim and the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Bola Longe said that officers were already on the trail of the criminals.

