Kidnappers reportedly demand N30m ransom for Zamfara children
Gunmen who kidnapped children and women in Wanzamai village, Zamfara State have demanded a ransom of N30 million, according to reports on Saturday.
Ripples Nigeria had on Thursday reported that at least 60 persons were kidnapped from farmlands in Zamfara and Katsina communities.
Many were children from Wanzamai village in Zamfara, and more than 20 other persons from neighbouring villages were also abducted.
“Negotiations have started in earnest and kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N30 million. They asked the families of the victims to go and raise the money,” a family relative who the kidnappers contacted told reporters.
No official statement from the Police in Zamfara at the time of this report.
