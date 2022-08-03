Kidnappers reportedly kill LAUTECH student, two others in Oyo

The abducted student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Rachael Opadele and two other persons have been reportedly killed by their abductors in the state.

The other victims were a hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi, and a commercial motorcyclist.

Read also:LAUTECH ASUU dares Gov Makinde, vows to continue strike

The victims were abducted by the hoodlums on Friday in Ogbomoso.

A member of the student’s family told journalists on Wednesday that the victims were shot dead on Tuesday evening by the kidnappers after collecting N5 million as ransom.

The spokesman for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, however, promised to get back to journalists after confirming the incident.

