Kidnappers strike again in Kogi, abduct 12, demand N30m

Kidnappers operating in Kogi State struck again on Tuesday in the Itobe/Ajegu community in Ofu Local Government Area of the state, abducting 12 persons.

This was confirmed by spokesman of the state police Command, DSP Williams Aya, who said the abducted persons were travelling from Warri to Anyigba in a Toyota Hiace bus.

Though Aya failed to mention the number of the victims, a source said they were 12 in number and that the kidnappers had demanded for N30 million to release the victims.

The source said: “The victims boarded a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Eleojo Transport Service with number plate KSF 19 XZ from Warri in Delta State on Sunday with 16 passengers heading to Anyigba in the Dekina LGA of the state.”

Read also: BORNO: NAF jet pounds Boko Haram/ISWAP hideout

According to the source, four of the passengers alighted at Okene, leaving 12 persons in the bus, including the driver.

The vehicle was said to have run into the kidnappers between Itobe and Ajegu in the Ofu LGA, Kogi State, while the driver reportedly escaped and went to the Police at Itobe division to report the incident.

The abduction of the 12 is the second this week, as six passengers were abducted on their way to Kabba from Lokoja on Sunday.

This was after the a law graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University was abducted amongst others on the same Lokoja-Kabba Road while going to Abuja to resume at the Nigerian Law School.

She was released after a ransom of N1 million was paid by her family.

Join the conversation

Opinions