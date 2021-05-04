Kidnappers who killed commissioner, demand N100m ransom for abducted Kogi LG chair | Ripples Nigeria

The abductors of the Chairman of Yagba West Local government area in Kogi State, Pius Kolawole, have reached out to the family of the victim to make a demand of N100 million for his release.

Kolawale was abducted on Saturday night when gunmen attacked the vehicle he was in with the State Commissioner for Pension Board, Solomon Adebayo, who lost his life in the process.

A family member who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers called the family on Monday to make the demand.

Read also: Angry youths block highway, as kidnappers demand N350m for 65 abducted Kaduna villagers

The kidnappers were also said to have contacted the state Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Taofik Isah, to negotiate the ransom amount.

“Yes, the kidnappers have contacted us and they are making a demand of N100m. They contacted us this evening (Monday).

“They also contacted the ALGON Chairman and after consultations, the family has agreed to allow the ALGON Chairman to continue with the negotiation with the kidnappers,” the family member said.

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions