KIDNAPPING: Akeredolu issues ultimatum to herdsmen to vacate Ondo forest reserves

In a bid to rid the state of kidnapping activities, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to herdsmen to vacate the forest reserves in the state.

In a statement issued on his official Twitter handle, Akeredolu said as the Chief Law and Security Officer of the state, it was his constitutional responsibility to do everything lawful to protect the lives and property of all residents of the state.

He said, “Today we have taken major steps at addressing the root cause of kidnapping, in particular, and other nefarious activities detailed and documented in security reports, the press and debriefings from victims of kidnap cases in Ondo State.

“These unfortunate incidents are traceable to the activities of some bad elements masquerading as herdsmen. These felons have turned our forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping, negotiating for ransom and carrying out other criminal activities.”

The Governor gave the following orders saying, “All Forest Reserves in the state are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January 2021.

“Night-grazing is banned with immediate effect because most farm destruction takes place at night.

“Movement of cattle within cities and highways is prohibited.

“Under-aged grazing of cattle is outlawed.

“Our resolution to guarantee the safety of lives and property within the state shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban.

“In its usual magnanimity, our administration will give a grace period of seven days for those who wish to carry on with their cattle-rearing business to register with appropriate authorities.”

