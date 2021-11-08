KIDNAPPING: Evans co-defendant seeks court’s approval for treatment of eyes problem

Joseph Emeka, one of the co-defendants of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, on Monday, told the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, that he was losing sight.

The Lagos State government arraigned Emeka alongside Evans, Chiemeka Arinze, and Udeme Upong over the alleged attempted abduction of the Chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo, in 2017.

The four defendants were arraigned on a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap, and sale and transfer of firearms over the alleged attempted kidnap of the businessman.

He said: “I am not seeing clearly. I have told my lawyer, and my lawyer said he had spoken to you,” Emeka, the second defendant in the case.”

Following the submission, his counsel, Mr. N.C. Onyejiaka, moved an ex parte motion dated November 4, 2021, and asked the court to order the medical director of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre to provide a detailed medical report on Emeka’s sight problem.

“The applicant is losing his sight and we want to take steps to ensure that he is healthy to face his trial.

“We are praying the court to grant our application,” the counsel said.

In a short ruling, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo acknowledged Emeka’s medical problems and granted his counsel’s request.

She said: “The learned counsel to the second defendant has submitted that medical report is required in order to proffer a solution to the second defendant’s medical predicament as he is losing his sight.

“I hereby grant the prayers of the second defendant.”

The judge adjourned the case till November 29 for the continuation of trial.

