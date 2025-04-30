Kidnapping: Lawmakers, Telcos engage in blame game over tracking responsibilities

A heated exchange erupted on Tuesday between federal lawmakers and telecommunication operators in Nigeria during a colloquium in Lagos, as both parties clashed over their respective roles in combating the escalating issue of kidnapping and other crimes facilitated by mobile phones.

The lawmakers present at the event voiced their strong dissatisfaction with the efforts of the telcos in assisting with the apprehension of kidnappers, particularly given the frequency with which these criminals use phone calls to demand ransom from victims’ families.

However, the telecom operators vehemently countered these accusations, firmly stating that the lawmakers were misconstruing their role. They clarified that their primary function is to provide telecommunications services to their subscribers and not to act as law enforcement agencies responsible for capturing criminals.

Despite this demarcation of responsibilities, the telcos emphasized their consistent cooperation with security agencies whenever their support or information had been required to locate or arrest individuals involved in phone-related crimes, asserting that they have readily provided effective assistance in such instances.

The contentious discussion unfolded on the opening day of a two-day colloquium centered on the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, held in Ikeja, Lagos. The theme of the event was “22 years after: Reassessing the Nigerian Communications Act – Challenges, Opportunities, and Future Directions for a Digital Nigeria.”

The first salvo was launched by Ben Etanabene, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Okpe, Sapele, and Uvwie federal constituency in Delta State. He questioned why, despite the significant resources and time invested in SIM card registration across the country, kidnappers continued to operate with impunity, seemingly untraceable by the telecom operators. “Every part of this country, kidnappers are on the rampage, kidnapping and making demands for ransom. Why are the telecom operators not tracking and helping in arresting them before they wreak havoc?” he demanded.

Etanabene, who claimed to be a past victim of kidnapping, further questioned the apparent inability of the telcos and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to implement geo-location services that could enable the location and apprehension of kidnappers before they could act, especially given the successful deployment of such technology in combating similar crimes globally.

Ayodele Festus, another member of the House of Representatives representing Ile-Oluji in Ondo State, echoed these concerns, urging the telcos to improve the quality of their services. He alleged that the telecom operators were prioritizing profits at the expense of subscribers, citing the frequent dropping of calls as a major issue. He claimed a rise in customer dissatisfaction, stating that “millions of subscribers are deeply frustrated.”

Adding to the criticism, Mr. Moshood Olawale, representing Lagos Mainland in the House of Representatives, suggested a possible collusion between the NCC and the telcos, alleging that this explained the upward trajectory of telecom tariffs rather than a decrease. He argued that while collaboration for the sector’s progress was expected, the reality seemed to point towards a different arrangement.

However, Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), swiftly refuted the lawmakers’ claims, asserting that operators were actively engaged in efforts to curb phone-related crimes in the country. “In the first instance, we are clearly telecom services providers and do not have the mandate to run around arresting criminals,” Adebayo stated firmly.

He further clarified the challenges in tracking kidnappers, explaining, “Again, kidnappers usually don’t use their own numbers to call families of their kidnapped victims for ransom. Rather, they use the phone of the kidnapped, while moving from one point to another. Then, also remember that there is a privacy law, which gives every subscriber right to privacy until there is a lawful reason to intercept their conversations. The worst is that the security agencies have not come to ask for geo-location of event and we refused giving it out. At least, there is Law of Lawful Interception, which gives them right in that regard.’’

Tobechukwu Okigbo, Corporate Service Executive at MTN Nigeria, also responded to the lawmakers, arguing that Nigeria boasts one of the most affordable telecom tariffs in Africa, directly contradicting the allegation that Nigerians pay the highest prices for telecom services. He also urged the lawmakers to consider enacting legislation for the protection of telecom infrastructure, which he argued would significantly reduce incidents of theft, incessant fiber cuts, and vandalism.

On his part, Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, sought to dispel the notion of collusion with telcos, emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration between the regulatory body and the operators to ensure the delivery of quality services to Nigerian consumers.

