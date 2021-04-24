 Killer herdsmen will not escape justice – Gov Ortom | Ripples Nigeria
Killer herdsmen will not escape justice – Gov Ortom

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Saturday the state government would ensure that killer herdsmen face the full wrath of the law for wreaking havoc in the state.

The governor stated this when he visited an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Uikpam, Guma local government area of the state.

Ortom, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom, and other top government officials, said the herdsmen would not escape justice.

The governor also decried the killing of Benue people and destruction of properties in several communities by the herdsmen.

He said: “Our women including mothers have been raped, homes destroyed, because some people feel that they are above the law.

Armed herdsmen attack Gov Ortom's convoy

“We in Benue State have a law and those Fulani men that come around and kill, and destroy our home, I want them to know that it doesn’t matter how long it takes, the law will catch up with them.

“We are not going to be intimidated by their actions.

“They no longer come with their cattle because their original agenda was not even to graze but to kill, destroy our homes and occupy the land.

“Now that the law is working very hard, they go about killing our people. One day, the God of Justice will visit them.”

