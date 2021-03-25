Killer of Kogi PDP women leader sentenced to 12 years imprisonment | Ripples Nigeria

A Kogi high court in Idaho on Wednesday, sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to 12 years and six months in prison for his involvement in the killing of the state Peoples Democratic Party women leader, Salome Abuh.

The deceased was shot in her residence, and both set ablaze in Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State during the state’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

The suspect was convicted of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

After the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Akeem Busari arrested and paraded six suspects, including Mr Edicha in November 22, 2019 in a joint effort with the local vigilantes.

He named the suspects as Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna Egwu and Attah Ejeh.

Mr Busari identified Ocholi Edicha as the ring leader of the mob that set Mrs Abuh’s residence ablaze.

