Killers of security operatives in Rivers arrested –Wike | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Saturday, disclosed that some of the gunmen responsible for the ambushes and killing of secu­rity personnel in the State had been apprehended and would face the wrath of the law.

Wike, who made the disclosure during a state broadcast, announced the relaxation of the curfew in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Gov­ernment Areas, including the Port Harcourt International Airport from 8:30pm to 6am, beginning from Sunday.

He said the measures the State Govern­ment had undertaken so far to check the recent breaks in the state’s security by the predetermined attacks on security checkpoints and the killing of some security personnel had yielded posi­tive results.

“Thank heavens, those re­sponsible for the premeditat­ed ambushes and murders of security personnel in the state have been apprehended and are now facing the bitter ven­om of our laws as none that is proven to be criminally lia­ble would escape the fury and crushing impact of justice.

“We wish to reassure ev­ery citizen and resident that we are able, willing, and ready to act directly and decisively, and at any time, with the full weight of our government to forestall every security threat to our state from any person, group, or quarters.

“Our state, our heritage is no possibility to protect it from the injurious hegemonic tendencies of strangers and ensure the peace, safety, and security of everyone,” he said.

The governor appealed to residents of the State to be willing to pass on every valuable infor­mation about those behind recent attacks, particularly their conclaves, plots, and po­tential assaults on security agents to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for appropriate counter actions.

“We can assure you that with such vital and credi­ble intelligence gathering and information sharing with the government and the security agencies we have the capacity, will and the strength to overwhelm and completely rout these faceless terrorists and neu­tralize their threat to our God-given rights to live in peace and go about with our daily lives without any cause to fear about our safety and security in any part of our own land,” he said.

The Governor thanked residents of the Sttate for their steadfastness in the midst of the socio-economic discomforts, dislocations, and troubles caused by the proactive actions taken by the state government to safe­guard the state from faceless terrorists.

By John Chukwu…

