Killers of security operatives in Rivers arrested –Wike | Ripples Nigeria

News
Killers of security operatives in Rivers arrested –Wike
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Saturday, disclosed that some of the gunmen responsible for the ambushes and killing of security personnel in the State had been apprehended and would face the wrath of the law.
Wike, who made the disclosure during a state broadcast, announced the relaxation of the curfew in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas, including the Port Harcourt International Airport from 8:30pm to 6am, beginning from Sunday.
He said the measures the State Government had undertaken so far to check the recent breaks in the state’s security by the predetermined attacks on security checkpoints and the killing of some security personnel had yielded positive results.
“Thank heavens, those responsible for the premeditated ambushes and murders of security personnel in the state have been apprehended and are now facing the bitter venom of our laws as none that is proven to be criminally liable would escape the fury and crushing impact of justice.
“We wish to reassure every citizen and resident that we are able, willing, and ready to act directly and decisively, and at any time, with the full weight of our government to forestall every security threat to our state from any person, group, or quarters.
Read also: Wike extends curfew in Rivers State
“Our state, our heritage is no possibility to protect it from the injurious hegemonic tendencies of strangers and ensure the peace, safety, and security of everyone,” he said.
The governor appealed to residents of the State to be willing to pass on every valuable information about those behind recent attacks, particularly their conclaves, plots, and potential assaults on security agents to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for appropriate counter actions.
“We can assure you that with such vital and credible intelligence gathering and information sharing with the government and the security agencies we have the capacity, will and the strength to overwhelm and completely rout these faceless terrorists and neutralize their threat to our God-given rights to live in peace and go about with our daily lives without any cause to fear about our safety and security in any part of our own land,” he said.
The Governor thanked residents of the Sttate for their steadfastness in the midst of the socio-economic discomforts, dislocations, and troubles caused by the proactive actions taken by the state government to safeguard the state from faceless terrorists.
By John Chukwu…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Juve keep Euro hopes alive after ending Inter’s 20-game unbeaten run
Juventus ensured they remain in the race for a spot in Europe next season after they won a dramatic Serie...
BREAKING… Ndidi, Iheanacho win historic FA Cup with Leicester City
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have helped Leicester City to beat Chelsea in the final of...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers complete Scottish PL season unbeaten
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped their club, Rangers to go unbeaten throughout the Scottish...
Champions Man City fight back to beat Newcastle in seven-goal thriller
Newly-crowned champions of the English Premier League, Manchester City came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3 in a thrilling...
Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly
Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...