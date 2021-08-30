Killers of Sen. Na’Allah’s son used rope to strangle him —El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that the killers of the 36-year-old pilot son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Captain Abdulkarim Na’Allah, used a rope to strangle him.

Though the state police command, had earlier come out with a statement that the deceased was “choked in cold blood,” the state government, in a statement on Monday, pointed out that further investigations showed he was strangled to death, in what appeared to be a “case of culpable homicide.”

The statement issued by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, stated that Abdulkarim’s killers could have been armed robbers as against bandits as early thought.

The Kaduna government predicted its assumption on the fact that the assailants, after breaking into Abdulkarim’s house in the Malali GRA, killed him and made away with his car and other valuable properties.

“In what appears to be a case of culpable homicide, the deceased was found in a bedroom in his residence in Malali, Kaduna North LGA, apparently after having been strangled with a rope,” the statement said.

“A vehicle was stolen from his parking lot by the assailants. Other valuable properties were also stolen and that could be the handiwork of armed robbers. We will be pursuing the robbery angle as well.

“The Kaduna State Governor, His Excellency, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has ordered security agencies to conduct vigorous investigations into the murder and apprehend the perpetrators,” it added.

