Killers of six corps members in Bauchi post-election crisis arrested after 13 years

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested suspects believed to be the masterminds of the 2011 post-election crisis in the state.

The crisis then led to the deaths of six National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and several police officers.

This was disclosed by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, during a press briefing at the police headquarters on Thursday.

Muhammad explained that the initial failure to apprehend the suspects was due to the chaotic nature of the mob action that erupted at the time.

It will be recalled that the post-election violence broke out shortly after the announcement of the victory of the then President Goodluck Jonathan in Giade Local Government Area of the state where a divisional police headquarters was set ablaze.

This resulted in the killing of the six corps members who took cover under the police.

While parading the suspects on Thursday, Auwal said: “On 18th April 2011 between the hours of 12:30 pm and 1pm, a group of youths led by one Kabiru Musa, known as Dawa, stormed Giade Divisional Police Headquarters, following the announcement of the 2011 presidential election result.

“Armed with weapons which included a knife popularly called Barandami, cutlasses, sticks, and petrol, they attacked PC Rifkatu Bappa who was on counter duty at the charge room.

“As a result, she sustained various degrees of injuries and was immediately evacuated to FMC Azare and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“Similarly, the said Dawa who was the ringleader and his gang members used petrol to set ablaze a motor vehicle, one Toyota Starlet belonging to Mr Peter Okoye, which was kept for safekeeping during the peak of the attack.

“In furtherance of this dastardly act, the said Dawa attacked, Bridget Peter Okoye, wife of Mr Peter Okoye, cut off her fingers, set fire to the said motor vehicle, and burned down the station which led to the gruesome murder of six corps members who were at the station for safety.”

He mentioned the deceased corps members as Nkwazema Anslem (Imo State) and Adewumi Seun Paul (Ekiti State).

Others are Okpokiri Obinna (Abia State), Teidi Olawale Tosin (Kogi State), Adewei Elliot (Bayelsa State) and Ukeoma Ikechukwu Chibuzor (Imo State).

According to the CP, the deceased NYSC members attempted to flee, but Dawa and his gang pursued them to their places of refuge and gruesomely murdered them one by one.

The syndicate also attacked and looted traders’ shops, carting away their wares.

“After a manhunt for a decade, the suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing, after which he will be arraigned in court based on the findings of the investigation, ” he stated.

