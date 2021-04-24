Killing of abducted Kaduna varsity students barbaric – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described as unfortunate and barbaric the killing of three abducted students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

Armed bandits had on Friday three out of 17 students abducted from the institution earlier this week.

The President, who reacted to the incident in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the students were bright youngsters who were cut down in their prime by evil people.

He said: “My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

Buhari also extended his condolences and that of the Federal Government to the relatives, associates of the murdered students and the Kaduna State government.

