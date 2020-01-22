KILLING OF CAN LEADER: Boko Haram has shown brazen disregard for the sanctity of life —Amnesty Int’l

Rights group, Amnesty International has reacted to the killing of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, by Boko Haram terrorists.

The group in a statement issued by Osai Ojigho, its Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, on Tuesday condemned the beheading of the CAN Chairman by Boko Haram after holding him captive for several weeks.

In the statement, the group said: “Amnesty International is appalled by reports that Reverend Lawan Andimi, the chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, was killed by Boko Haram yesterday.

“With this horrific murder, and an increasing number of attacks in recent weeks, Boko Haram has again shown its brazen disregard for the sanctity of life. These deplorable crimes must not go unpunished.”

READ ALSO: Arewa youths react to formation of Operation Amotekun

Andimi’s death was confirmed in a series of Twitter posts by Ahmad Salkida, a journalist with years of experience reporting the activities of the insurgents in the northeastern part of the country.

“To break some news items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Reverend Andimi, abducted by #BokoHaram was executed yesterday,” Salkida tweeted on Monday.

Andimi, was declared missing on Saturday, January 3rd and his disappearance followed a foiled attack on Michika LGA by Boko Haram insurgents some days before he was abducted.

Days after his abduction, the clergyman, in a video clip released by the insurgents, asked Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, to rescue him stating at the time that he would be out, but if God decides not to get him out that they should look after his children.

Join the conversation

Opinions