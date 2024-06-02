KILLING OF SOLDIERS: Tinubu reads riot act, orders security agencies to crush perpetrators

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered security agencies to fish out those who killed five Nigerian soldiers during the sit-at-home to mark the Biafra Heroes Day in Aba, Abia State, last Thursday.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday night, Tinubu said he had given a marching order to security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act and deal ruthlessly with them to mete out equal measure to those campaigning for sit-at-home in the name of Biafra.

While condemning the killing of the soldiers and destruction’s , Tinubu said his government would not fold its arms and watch terrorists and bandits cause havoc and destruction in any part of the country under any guise.

“I have received yet another disheartening news of the killing of five soldiers by suspected militants of the proscribed terrorist organization, IPOB,” the President said.

“The slain soldiers were on peacekeeping duty in Aba, Abia State, on Thursday when they were murdered, just two months after a similar tragic incident happened in Okuama in Delta state.

“These unwarranted barbaric and evil acts stand condemned and should never be condoned and tolerated in our country.

“Our soldiers and the police have the onerous duty to protect all of us from aggressors and non state actors.

“Hundreds of them have paid the ultimate price in fulfilment of their duty, while some have experienced the indignity of being manhandled by the people they protect.

READ ALSO:Tinubu’s first year marked by significant victory over Boko Haram —SGF Akume

“They surely do not deserve the mindless attacks by unruly elements in our society.

“The federal government will come down heavily against those who have made it a habit to needlessly attack the officers and men of our armed forces.

“On no account should anyone, under any guise, have the audacity to kill agents of state.

“I want to make it clear that the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the armed forces have the capacity to crush violent non-state actors, making our communities unsafe.

“I urge security agencies not only to fish out the masterminds and perpetrators of the Aba attack, but also those calling on people to stay at home.

”Their action is nothing but a treasonable offence. The fact that the security forces are exercising necessary restraints should not be mistaken for weakness.

”We are working to build a peaceful and harmonious society, but nobody should be under any illusion that the government will not act appropriately when the lives of our officers and men are wantonly taken.

”My condolences go to the families of the five slain soldiers, their colleagues and the leadership of our armed forces.

“I urge other men and women on peacekeeping duty not to be discouraged by the unfortunate incident in Aba,” the President added.

