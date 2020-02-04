Killings caused by Buhari’s incompetence, says BBOG co-convener

A fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Aisha Yesufu, on Monday accused the President of being the number culprit of hate speech in the country.

Yesufu, a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG), stated this at the town hall meeting convened by the African Independent Television (AIT) on the Hate Speech Bill currently before the National Assembly.

Yesufu, who referred to President Buhari as Major General, also frowned at the attitude of the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, who she said left the event immediately after giving his speech without waiting to hear from the people present.

According to her, no other person on the country gives hate speech as President Buhari.

She said: ”I want to say something here that as citizens of this nation, we matter. A situation where we have a town hall and we have the Senate president come in here and speak to us and leaves before he hears from us is not acceptable. Please let’s correct that.

“If you are talking about hate speech, the number one person who gives hate speech in this country is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rtd. Major General Mohammed Buhari; when he called the youths of Nigeria lazy, that was hate speech.

“You sat down here today and told us everything about what is wrong in Nigeria, about the killings. Is it not caused by hate speech? It is caused by the incompetence of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also the Federal Government.”

