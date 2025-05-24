Kim Kardashian expresses relief after ruling on 2016 robbery incident

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has responded in public to the conviction in connection with the 2016 robbery incident in Paris.

The reality TV star was robbed of jewelry valued at millions of dollars at gunpoint by the convicts.

Kim Kardashian said in an interview on her reality program that the terrible incident that happened nine years ago changed her life and made her rethink her public image and way of life.

Kardashian expressed appreciation for the French authorities and the legal system after multiple suspects in the crime were recently found guilty.

In addition to herself, she expressed her hope that the judgments would provide some closure for her family, who were also greatly impacted by the incident.

The Daily Mail claims that the convicted group, known by the French media as the “Grandpa Robbers” because of their advanced age (several were in their 60s and 70s), received penalties ranging from three to eight years, the majority of which were postponed because of their advanced age and health conditions.

Kim, who was not present at the court on Friday, described the event as “the most terrifying of my life.” Since then, she has reduced the number of real-time posts and strengthened security.

“While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability,” she said.

