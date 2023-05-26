Kim Kardashian fears ex-husband, Kanye West’s behaviour will damage kids

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has taken a swipe at her estranged husband Kanye West over his behavior during their time together.

The mother of four said at the season premiere of The Kardashians that Kanye West’s behaviour would be more damaging to their children in the future than her explicit s3xtape.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian fined $1.26m over cryptocurrency scam, Mayweather under probe

Kim Kardashian, who spoke on her past relationships, got emotional as she opened up on the failed marriage with the rapper.

She reflected on her split from Pete Davidson, saying he “went through a lot” during their time together — before adding that West’s “shenanigans are going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my (sex)tape will ever be.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now