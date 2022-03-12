Kim Kardashian makes affair with younger lover, Pete Davidson, official, shares loved up photos

American socialite, Kim Kardashian has finally confirmed that she is in a relationship with comedian and entertainer Pete Davidson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared loved up photos with her younger lover on the social media platform, Instagram on Friday night.

Her post on social media is coming after several months of speculation.

“Whose car are we gonna take?” Kim captioned the photos.

