Kim Kardashian pushes for divorce from estranged husband

American socialite, Kim Kardashian, on Thursday asked the court to annul her marriage with estranged husband, Kanye West, as soon as possible.

The mother of four said estranged husband’s Instagram posts are hurting her emotionally, and wanted to move on with her life.

Kardashian said: “I very much desire to be divorced.”

The socialite told the judge that she had asked West to keep their divorce private but ignored her request.

She added: “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

