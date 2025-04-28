Kim Kardashian to testify in 2016 robbery case in France

Popular reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, is set to testify as a trial begins in the October 2016 robbery, abduction, and kidnapping incident at her rented apartment in France.

The lawyers representing Kim Kardashian said 10 people would go on trial in Paris over the incident and their client would testify in person at the trial.

The trial will run from Monday to May 23.

“Ms. Kardashian is reserving her testimony for the court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further at this time,” they said.

“She has great respect and admiration for the French justice system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities. She wishes the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion, in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case.”

A jury will try 10 individuals known to the French media as the “grandpa robbers” for allegedly taking jewelry valued at millions of euros from the 44-year-old American reality TV star at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

On Monday afternoon, the accused, with ages between 35 and 78, will appear in a court in the French capital.

