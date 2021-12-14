Kim Kardashian vows never to reunite with estranged husband, Kanye West

American socialite, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she wants to officially end her marriage with her estranged husband Kanye West.

In the court documents obtained by People on Monday December 13, the 41-year-old fashion billionaire revealed that her marriage to Kanye West had “irremediably broken down and she no longer desires to be married.”

She also said “there are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case.”

The mom of four also said “there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

The court document read;

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West].

“There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case.

“There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.

“[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 and got married in May 2014. They share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

