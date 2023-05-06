King Charles III crowned in biggest British ceremonial event for 70 years

Charles III was crowned the King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms on Saturday.

Charles, 74, succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and became the oldest British monarch yet to be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.

He was crowned in the presence of the British royal family, over 4,000 British and Commonwealth troops as well as 100 world leaders including Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, and his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, in the country’s biggest ceremonial event for 70 years.

READ ALSO: ‘Why I don’t have a house in UK,’ Buhari tells King Charles in video

Millions of television audiences monitored the event from across the world.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who presided over the event, placed the solid-gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority.

He also crowned Charles’s 75-year-old wife, Queen Camilla.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now