International
King Charles III crowned in biggest British ceremonial event for 70 years
Charles III was crowned the King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms on Saturday.
Charles, 74, succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and became the oldest British monarch yet to be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey.
He was crowned in the presence of the British royal family, over 4,000 British and Commonwealth troops as well as 100 world leaders including Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, and his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, in the country’s biggest ceremonial event for 70 years.
READ ALSO: ‘Why I don’t have a house in UK,’ Buhari tells King Charles in video
Millions of television audiences monitored the event from across the world.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who presided over the event, placed the solid-gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority.
He also crowned Charles’s 75-year-old wife, Queen Camilla.
