King Sunny Ade is safe and sound; rumours of his kidnap false —Manager  

A recent report making the rounds about the alleged kidnapping of Nigerian jùjú singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Sunny Ade has been refuted by his son and manager, Dayo Adegeye.

In a statement issued on Monday, Adegeye categorically denied the rumor, describing it as a malicious attempt by rumour mongers to tarnish the legendary musician’s image.

While addressing the disturbing and unfounded rumor, he said that there is no truth to the kidnapping rumor and efforts are being made to take appropriate steps to address the situation.

“We want to assure the public that King Sunny Ade is safe and sound,” Adegeye emphasized. “There is no truth to the kidnapping rumor, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation and identify those responsible for spreading this false information.”

Adegeye also reassured fans and well-wishers that King Sunny Ade was not abducted or kidnapped by anyone; he also alluded that the Adegeye family and King Sunny Ade’s team are working diligently to put an end to the rumor and protect his reputation.

