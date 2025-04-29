Connect with us

Entertainment

King Sunny Ade is safe and sound; rumours of his kidnap false —Manager  

Published

38 minutes ago

on

King Sunny Ade is safe and sound; rumours of his kidnap false —Manager  

A recent report making the rounds about the alleged kidnapping of Nigerian jùjú singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Sunny Ade has been refuted by his son and manager, Dayo Adegeye.

In a statement issued on Monday, Adegeye categorically denied the rumor, describing it as a malicious attempt by rumour mongers to tarnish the legendary musician’s image.

While addressing the disturbing and unfounded rumor, he said that there is no truth to the kidnapping rumor and efforts are being made to take appropriate steps to address the situation.

READ ALSO: Veteran singer, King Sunny Ade, loses wife a day to his 74th birthday

“We want to assure the public that King Sunny Ade is safe and sound,” Adegeye emphasized. “There is no truth to the kidnapping rumor, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation and identify those responsible for spreading this false information.”

Adegeye also reassured fans and well-wishers that King Sunny Ade was not abducted or kidnapped by anyone; he also alluded that the Adegeye family and King Sunny Ade’s team are working diligently to put an end to the rumor and protect his reputation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twelve + 5 =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...