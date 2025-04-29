King Sunny Ade’s daughter accuses stepbrother of holding her father hostage, making him work under duress

A new twist has emerged over the whereabouts of legendary Nigerian jùjú singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Sunny Ade, who is alleged to have been kidnapped.

In a series of posts shared on Instagram, one of the daughters of King Sunny Ade, identified as Damilola Adegeye, accused her stepbrother, Dayo, who also doubles as his father’s manager, of holding the musician hostage and forcing him to work under duress.

Nobody has been able to get in touch with their father, who, with the assistance of Dayo, his mother, brothers, and driver, has managed to keep him out of the spotlight, she claims.

Damilola also claimed in her post shared on the video and picture sharing platform that attempts to contact their father have failed and that he has not visited their home recently.

Additionally, she accused Dayo of lying to the family and hiding information by saying that everyone is aware of their father’s location when, in actual fact, nobody knows his whereabouts.

“….This has shown me who they are, and these are the ones that my dad is around. But no one knows his whereabouts in the family and everyone is looking for him, yet these guys are not telling us where he is but say everyone knows.

‘‘Hmmm, very funny. Come read this with me. Real stuff is coming out now!” She added.

Damilola also used the medium to demand the arrest of her stepbrother and also called on the general public to stop booking her father for now, as he is being forced to work under duress.

She wrote, “King Sunny Ade, my dad, has been kidnapped and is working under duress. Emergency! Bro D, stop booking the shows and let him rest so he can take care of his family. He keeps working, but the family is not seeing the money! I need the Nigerian police. My dad, King Sunny Ade, has been kidnapped. Please don’t book him now. He is working under duress!”

Damilola’s call comes after Dayo, in a statement issued on Monday, categorically denied the rumor of their father’s kidnap, describing the claim as a malicious attempt by rumour mongers to tarnish the legendary musician’s image.

While addressing the disturbing and unfounded rumor, he said that there is no truth to the kidnapping rumor and efforts are being made to take appropriate steps to address the situation.

“We want to assure the public that King Sunny Ade is safe and sound,” Adegeye emphasized. “There is no truth to the kidnapping rumor, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation and identify those responsible for spreading this false information.”

Adegeye also reassured fans and well-wishers that King Sunny Ade was not abducted or kidnapped by anyone; he also alluded that the Adegeye family and King Sunny Ade’s team are working diligently to put an end to the rumor and protect his reputation.

