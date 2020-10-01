Kingmakers begin another round of selection process for new Emir of Zazzau | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday said a new selection process to fill the vacant stool of Emir of Zazzau by the emirate’s king makers is currently underway.

The initial process was cancelled after two aspirants to the position complained that they could not participate in the process, as well as complaints that some of the methods adopted during the process were flawed.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Governor on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, quoting the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Abbas Lawal.

According to Adekeye, the SSG explained that the Kaduna State Government directed a new round of the selection process following the cancellation of the initial process, which excluded two interested applicants. The Bunu Zazzau complained that he was unable to submit his application because he was told that the window for receipt of applications had closed. The Sarkin Dajin Zazzau also protested his exclusion from the process. It was also noted that the kingmakers assessed two candidates on 24th September 2020 without sighting their CVs which the selectors received a day later.

The SSG further said that the state government considers as highly irregular the leakage of the report of the selection meeting of 24th September 2020 before its receipt by the state governor.

The statement reads in part: “The kingmakers are now meeting to assess all the 13 candidates that indicated interest from all the ruling houses, including the two that were previously excluded.

“The report of these assessments will be swiftly submitted to the governor for his consideration”, the statement by the SSG concluded.

